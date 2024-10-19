Flights to Iceland via Türkiye to be available for Russians in 2025

19 Oct. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Russians will be able to quickly swap Turkish beaches for the harsh northern beauty in spring 2025. Flights will connect Türkiye and Iceland, tickets are on sale.

PLAY Airlines will operate direct flights between Antalya and Reykjavik in 2025.

The airline's first plane will depart from Antalya on April 15, with regular passenger transportation being carried out weekly. Flight time is 6 hours. The cost of the flight is 55,000 rubles round trip.

Russian citizens need a Schengen visa to travel to Iceland.