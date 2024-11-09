Georgian opposition protests in Tbilisi

9 Nov. 19:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Varvara Klimenko/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The Georgian opposition continues its previously announced protests against the results of the parliamentary elections, another rally is taking place in Tbilisi today.

Today, representatives of Georgian opposition parties and their supporters once again took to the streets of Tbilisi to protest the results of the parliamentary elections, which were won by the ruling Georgian Dream party.

The protesters gathered at various points in the Georgian capital, and began marching in columns along the city’s central avenues to gather at the parliament building on Rustaveli Avenue.

Earlier, representatives of the Georgian Dream stated that the Prosecutor’s Office would receive evidence of violations in the Georgian parliamentary elections by opposition forces. The party’s executive secretary, Mamuka Mdinaradze, reported 102 proven cases of theft of Georgian Dream votes, and another 420 cases are currently being investigated, he added.