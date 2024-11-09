Iranian schoolchildren win at international invention Fair

9 Nov. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: IRNA

A week-long World Science and Invention Fair was held in the Indonesian capital Jakarta. Schoolchildren from Iran received 5 gold medals and two special prizes.

Schoolchildren from Iran were awarded with 5 gold medals and two special prizes for inventions that they presented at the 2024 World Science and Invention Fair in Indonesia, the head of the Iranian scientific teams Mehdi Rashidi said.

"The Fair was attended by 198 teams from 24 countries. There were 8 categories of the inventions presented: technical and engineering, chemistry and nanotechnology, biotechnology and environmental protection, energy engineering, physics and astronomy, artificial intelligence and technology, social sciences, education and educational technology,”

- Mehdi Rashidi said.