Ilham Aliyev holds meetings with representatives of China,Greece at COP29

13 Nov. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: website of the President of Azerbaijan

The President of Azerbaijan met with the Deputy Prime Minister of China. Later, he held talks with the Prime Minister of Greece.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev held two more meetings within the framework of the UN climate conference COP29, which is taking place in Baku.

First, the head of the Azerbaijani state held talks with Deputy Prime Minister of the People's Republic of China, Ding Xuexiang.

Later, the leader of the Republic of Azerbaijan met with Chairman of the Greek Government Kyriakos Mitsotakis.