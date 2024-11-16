Jeyhun Bayramov discusses Azerbaijan-UN cooperation at COP29

16 Nov. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with UN Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of the UN Office for Project Services Jorge Moreira da Silva on the sidelines of COP29.

The meeting addressed the cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and the UN, along with matters related to Azerbaijan’s COP29 Presidency.

Bayramov outlined the detailed preparations for COP29, underscoring Azerbaijan’s commitment to working closely with the UN as a priority. He highlighted the progress made during the negotiations at COP29 and expressed confidence that the outcomes, along with discussions held at other high-level events, would bolster climate action.

He also noted Azerbaijan’s national green energy initiatives and the large-scale reconstruction projects in liberated territories that integrate green technologies.

Moreover, Bayramov emphasized the significant challenge posed by landmine threats, underlining the necessity of international cooperation to safeguard citizens’ lives and health.

Jorge Moreira da Silva praised Azerbaijan’s collaborative approach with the UN in organizing COP29 and commended the excellent organization of the conference's execution, wishing Baku success in its role as the COP Presidency.