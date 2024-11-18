Ilia II congratulates Georgian Dream on election victory

18 Nov. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Catholicos Patriarch of Georgia Ilia II congratulated “wholeheartedly” the ruling Georgian Dream party on winning last month’s parliamentary elections, the country’s Patriarchate said.

Ilia II expressed hope both the Government and the opposition would be able to “make the most of the coming years for the sake of the country's progress and prosperity”.

“Everything in this world is by the grace of God. What matters most is to ensure synergy between us and the Lord”, the Catholicos Patriarch emphasised as he prayed for God to “grant strength to His people and bless Georgia with peace”.

His statement came in the wake of the Central Election Commission publishing a summary protocol of the elections earlier in the day, granting the Georgian Dream party the majority of seats in the next Parliament.