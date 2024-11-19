Bishkek announces its intention to strengthen relations with Moscow

19 Nov. 19:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov spoke about the importance of developing relations between Kyrgyzstan and Russia during a meeting with Russian Ambassador to the country Sergey Vakunov, the press service of the country's government reported.

"The Prime Minister noted the importance of deepening partnership relations between the two countries, and also expressed confidence in the further development of mutually beneficial cooperation",

the Press Service of the Government of Kyrgyzstan said.

The parties discussed a wide range of topics, including partnership in the field of economics, culture, and migration processes.

Japarov and Vakunov noted the importance of developing cooperation within the framework of joint projects, particularly the development of the Kyrgyz-Russian Slavic University.