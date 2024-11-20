Former employee of Yerevan City Hall to return $200,000 to state

20 Nov. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

In Armenia, a local resident will have to pay the state a huge sum of money. The woman worked in the capital's city hall for many years.

The Prosecutor General's Office of Armenia will oblige a former employee of the Yerevan City Hall to pay $200,000, the department informs.

Yesterday, the Anti-Corruption Court ruled that the woman, who held the position of chief specialist of the financial department on 2010-2020, must pay the state 79 mln drams ($200,000)

The court made the corresponding decision as part of the confiscation of illegal property process.