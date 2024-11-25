Putin to visit Kazakhstan on Wednesday

25 Nov. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Wednesday, November 27, the President of Russia will go on a visit to Kazakhstan. This was stated in a message posted today on the Telegram channel of the press service of the President of Kazakhstan.

During the visit, Vladimir Putin will hold talks with his local counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Details of the upcoming meeting have not yet been disclosed.

In addition to this, Russian President will take part in the online format in the XX Forum of Interregional Cooperation of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation.

On Thursday, a meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council will be held under the chairmanship of the Kazakh leader.

"The delegations of the participating countries will discuss current issues of regional and international security. Following the meeting, a number of documents will be adopted",

the press service of the President of Kazakhstan said.