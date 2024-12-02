Türkiye expects Astana process on Syria to be reactivated

2 Dec. 18:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan expressed Ankara's hopes for the reactivation of the Astana process. According to Hakan Fidan, the Turkish Foreign Ministry has already contacted the Russian and Iranian sides.

"We expect that our Astana process will be reactivated again in the near future. We discussed this with my Iranian and Russian colleagues",

Hakan Fidan said.

It should be noted that the Astana process is a negotiation framework involving representatives of Russia, Türkiye and Iran, aimed at addressing the Syrian conflict.

Let us remind you that the escalation of the military conflict in Syria occurred at the end of November. Militants from Jabhat al-Nusra (an organization banned in Russia) have launched an offensive on Aleppo, capturing a number of populated areas. Government troops are currently engaged in intense fighting with the militants.