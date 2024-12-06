Armenia seeks support from US

6 Dec. 12:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin held talks with his Armenian counterpart Suren Papikyan, the press service of the Armenian Defense Ministry writes.

At the meeting, the parties discussed cooperation between Yerevan and Washington in the defense sector.

During the talks, Austin called Papikyan's visit historic and emphasized the growth in cooperation between Yerevan and Washington. According to him, the US will continue to support reforms in the Armenian army.

In addition to this, the parties touched upon issues related to international and regional security. Papikyan emphasized Yerevan's wish to achieve long-term peace in the Caucasus.