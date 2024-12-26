UN Secretary-General offers condolences over Aktau plane crash

26 Dec. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressed condolences over the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane, spokesperson of the UN Secretary-General Stephanie Tremblay said.

“The Secretary-General is deeply saddened by the news of the airplane crash in western Kazakhstan, which resulted in the death of many people, including citizens of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and the Russian Federation. He expresses his sincere condolences to the families of the victims and his deep sympathy to the affected countries," the statement reads.

The Secretary-General also wished a speedy and full recovery to the victims of this tragic incident.

Yesterday, AZAL Airlines' Embraer 190 passenger plane, flying the Baku-Grozny route, crashed 3km from Aktau airport. A total of 67 people were on board the aircraft, including 62 passengers and 5 crew members, only 29 people survived.