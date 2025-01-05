Bundesliga football club signs Georgian forward

5 Jan. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Bundesliga football club Heidenheim 1846 announced an agreement to sign Budu Zivzivadze, a forward for the national football team of Georgia, from Karlsruher SC on a long-term contract until 2029.

"We have been closely monitoring Zivzivadze's development at Karlsruher SC for some time. He was already an absolute top performer there last season and was able to improve even further in the current first half of the season with twelve goals in 17 games”, FCH CEO Holger Sanwald said.

According to him, Budu has impressively demonstrated what special goalscoring qualities he has.

The 30-year-old Georgian player is currently leading the goalscorer list of the 2nd Bundesliga league. He has played 57 second division games for KSC and scored 25 goals over the past two years.