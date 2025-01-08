Qatar doesn’t plan to ship gas to Turkey

8 Jan. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed bin Mohammed al-Ansari said reports suggesting the country could send its natural gas to Europe through Syria and Turkey are nothing more than rumors.

"We have all seen the speculation in the media about this gas pipeline. It is nothing but media speculation," Majed bin Mohammed al-Ansari said about the prospects of building a pipeline to Syria and Turkey.

He explained that Qatar is determined to support the Syrian people in terms of humanitarian and technical assistance, as is the case with Damascus International Airport, and also discuss all kinds of technical assistance to rebuild infrastructure.

"On the economic level, as far as gas supplies are concerned, we cannot say anything on this issue," the official said.

According to al-Ansari, Doha is currently focused on preserving stability in Syria and meeting the needs of the Syrian people, TASS reported.