Moscow welcomes ceasefire between Hamas and Israel

16 Jan. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the agreement between Hamas and Israel, stating that Moscow highly praised the actions taken by both parties.

The press secretary stated that any settlement that leads not only to a ceasefire but also to the relief for the residents of the Gaza Strip can only be welcomed.

At the same time, Peskov recommended waiting for the finalization of the process. He also considers it premature to congratulate the parties. He added that Moscow did not participate in the negotiations.

Let us remind you that the Qatari Foreign Minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, announced that an agreement had been reached between Hamas and Israel on the release of hostages.

The parties also agreed to end the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. The agreement will come into force on January 19.