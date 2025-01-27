War criminal Ruben Vardanyan on trial in Baku

The preparatory court session in the criminal case regarding crimes committed by former "state minister" of the illegal separatist regime on the territory of Azerbaijan Ruben Vardanyan is underway in Baku today.
The session is chaired by Zeynal Aghayev at the Baku Judicial Complex.
The preparatory session began on January 17. The defendant is provided with and interpreter and a defense attorney.
Ruben Vardanyan has been charged with committing acts under the articles of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan:
- 100 (planning, preparation, initiating or waging aggressive war),
- 107 (deportation or forced relocation of population),
- 112 (deprivation of liberty in violation of international law),
- 114 (mercenary activities),
- 115 (violation of laws and customs of war),
- 116 (violation of international humanitarian law during armed conflicts),
- 214 (terrorism),
- 214-1 (financing of terrorism),
- 218 (organizing a criminal community (criminal organization)),
- 228 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation or carrying of weapons, their components, ammunition, explosives and explosive devices),
- 270-1 (acts threatening aviation security),
- 278 (forcible seizure of power or forcible retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional order of the state),
- 279 (creation of armed formations or groups not provided for by legislation), 318 (illegal crossing of the state border of Azerbaijan) and other articles of this code.