War criminal Ruben Vardanyan on trial in Baku

The preparatory court session in the criminal case regarding crimes committed by former "state minister" of the illegal separatist regime on the territory of Azerbaijan Ruben Vardanyan is underway in Baku today.

The session is chaired by Zeynal Aghayev at the Baku Judicial Complex.

The preparatory session began on January 17. The defendant is provided with and interpreter and a defense attorney.

Ruben Vardanyan has been charged with committing acts under the articles of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan: