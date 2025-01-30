Bayramov on laying new Middle Corridor artery through Karabakh

30 Jan. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty, as well as the liberation of Azerbaijani lands, creates new opportunities for economic cooperation across a broader geography, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said.

"A new artery of the East-West Middle Corridor is currently being laid, namely through this region. We see huge prospects in this," Bayramov said.

The minister also emphasized the importance of finalizing the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Trade/Economy, and Transport from Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Uzbekistan took place yesterday in Ankara.