20 Feb. 22:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The over-the-counter dollar exchange rate reached its lowest level ​​since September 4, 2024.

According to trading data, by 19:00 Moscow time, the dollar fell to 87.05 rubles. Shortly before that, it fell even lower - to 86.9 rubles - marking its lowest level since early September.

As a result, on February 20, the dollar rate fell by almost three rubles compared to the previous trading session.