Pakistani PM arrives on visit to Azerbaijan

Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif arrived in Azerbaijan on a state visit on February 23.

At the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where the national flags of both countries were flying, a guard of honor was lined up in honor of the distinguished guest.

Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif was met at the airport by First Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev and other officials.

A few days ago, Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani visited Baku. He was received by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.