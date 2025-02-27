Additional places for pilgrimage to Mecca increased in Ingushetia

27 Feb. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Ingushetia has been allocated additional places for pilgrims who are planning to perform the Hajj in 2025. This was stated in a message posted on the Telegram channel of the head of the republic.

"This year, we were able to agree on increasing the initial Hajj quota from 1,300 places to 1,442",

Mahmud-Ali Kalimatov said.

According to him, the Saudi authorities have agreed to provide hotel rooms for pilgrims and ensure direct flights from Magas Airport. The first such flight is scheduled for May 20.