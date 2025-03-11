Georgia offers Azerbaijan help in stabilizing South Caucasus

11 Mar. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia supports peace and stability in the South Caucasus and is ready to continue contributing to this process, Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili said at a meeting with the Chairperson of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova.

The Georgian president received members of the Azerbaijani delegation at the Orbeliani Palace.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the main directions of the strategic partnership between Georgia and Azerbaijan. The importance of successful cooperation between the countries in various international and regional formats was emphasized.

"They also exchanged views on developments in the South Caucasus, with President Kavelashvili reaffirming Georgia’s support for peace and stability in the region and expressing readiness to contribute further to this process," the report reads.

The meeting also discussed issues of trilateral cooperation between Tbilisi, Baku and Ankara.