16 Mar. 11:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan Airlines has announced the resumption of flights from Baku to the Uzbek city of Samarkand, according to the press service of the national airline of Azerbaijan reported.

Flights from the Azerbaijani capital to Samarkand will be resumed in early April. Tickets for the flights are already available on the airline's website.

It is emphasized that the flights will depart from Baku on Tuesdays and Saturdays, while return flights from Samarkand will be carried out on Wednesdays and Sundays.