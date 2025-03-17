Minibus and several cars collide in Dagestan

17 Mar. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The car accident took place on Monday afternoon in the Kizilyurt district, the Dagestan Prosecutor's Office reported.

Preliminary reports indicate that the accident occurred at approximately 14:30 Moscow time on the highway near the village of Novo-Chirkey. The accident involved a minibus carrying passengers and three other cars.

According to TASS, citing emergency services, 14 people were injured. All of them have been hospitalized, with 13 in moderate to mild condition, while one person is in serious condition.