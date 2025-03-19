ARI, flu raging in Dagestan

19 Mar. 18:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Dinara Khairova

Rospotrebnadzor reports a high incidence of influenza and ARI. The number of cases has increased by 8% compared to the last year's figures.

For the 3rd week in a row, a high level of influenza and ARI infection is registered in Dagestan, the press service of the republican Rospotrebnadzor reports.

According to the department, more than 3,400 cases were registered over the past week, the half of patients were children. Three weeks earlier, the number of infected was 2,600.

Rospotrebnadzor notes that influenza, rhinoviruses and adenovirus predominate among the detected viruses. The number of cases has increased by 8% compared to last year.