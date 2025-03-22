Georgia may become energy independent by 2030

22 Mar. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Vera Romashkina/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Georgia’s energy independence may be achieved by 2030, as planned by the country’s leadership, the Georgian Ministry of Economy reports.

Thanks to the growing interest of investors in Georgia’s energy sector, the country may become energy independent by 2030, the head of one of the departments of the Ministry of Economy, Jubo Turashvili, said.

“The ministry received 435 proposals through direct negotiations with a total installed capacity of 11,170 MWt, which means that the declared policy of the Georgian government on our country’s energy independence by 2030 is realistic and achievable,”

– the representative of the department said.