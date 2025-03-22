Rain damages ancient temple in Georgia

22 Mar. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Anastasia Tesemnikova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The famous Svetitskhoveli Temple in Mtskheta was damaged by heavy rainfall: a minor leak appeared in the roof, and water got inside the building.

One of the most famous landmarks of Georgia, the Svetitskhoveli Temple in Mtskheta, was damaged by heavy rainfall, the country's Agency for the Protection of Cultural Heritage reports.

The agency specified that the roof of the building had leaked.

"We would like to inform the public that as a result of heavy rainfall, a small water infiltration occurred in the southern part of Svetitskhoveli,”

– the agency informed.

Specialists have already arrived at the temple to assess the damage and figure out how to fix it.

The agency added that so far neither the temple itself nor its frescoes are seriously damaged.