Israel strikes Hezbollah drone storage facility in Beirut

29 Mar. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Israel Defense Forces have attacked a facility storing unmanned aerial vehicles belonging to the Hezbollah movement in Beirut, the army press service reported.

"The IDF struck a terrorist infrastructure site used to store UAVs by Hezbollah's Aerial Unit in the area of Dahieh, a key Hezbollah terrorist stronghold in Beirut," the statement reads.

Earlier on Friday, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz blamed the Lebanese government for the attack on northern Israel. A statement by the army press office said that a total of two munitions were launched at Israel from the territory of Lebanon.