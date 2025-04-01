Russian gas exports to Europe via Turkish Stream increase by 16%

1 Apr. 20:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

In the first quarter of 2025, Europe received 4.51 billion cubic meters of gas from Russia via the Turkish Stream pipeline, according to data from the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Gas (ENTSOG), TASS reports.

According to estimates, supplies in January-March of this year were 16% higher than in the same period last year. Europe imported the most gas in January and February. However, with the arrival of March and rising temperatures, pipeline gas supplies from Russia decreased, while the EU increased its import of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to a record high. In March, 1.4 billion cubic meters were delivered to Europe via Turkish Stream, which is the lowest in nine months.

The pipeline's load in the direction of Europe fell by 18.4% in March compared to February. On average, deliveries amounted to 45 million cubic meters per day.

It should be noted that in 2024, gas supplies from Russia to Europe via Turkish Stream amounted to 16.7 billion cubic meters per year, which is 23% higher than the previous year's figures.