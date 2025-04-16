Iranian president assesses talks with US

16 Apr. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: IRNA

Iranian President Pezeshkian said that the negotiations with the US are proceeding in a normal and routine manner. According to him, they do not distract from resolving the country's internal affairs.

Indirect talks between Iran and the US are proceeding in a normal and routine manner, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said at a government meeting.

"The negotiation process is proceeding in a normal and routine manner,”

- Masoud Pezeshkian said.

He noted that the talks between Tehran and Washington do not interfere with resolving the country's internal affairs. The president also thanked Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei for his advice and comments on this issue.