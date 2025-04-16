Putin to meet with Emir of Qatar in Moscow

16 Apr. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

According to the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin will hold talks with the Emir of Qatar. According to earlier reports, the parties will discuss regional issues and the situation in Ukraine.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin will receive Emir of Qatar Tamim Al Thani, who will make an official visit to Moscow, on April 17, the Kremlin press service reports.

The heads of state will discuss issues of bilateral cooperation in various areas, as well as a number of other key topics on the international agenda.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin and the Emir of Qatar will touch upon Ukrainian issue and exchange views on regional affairs.