Baku, Beijing to engage in investment cooperation

© Photo: Andrey Murin/ Vestnik Kavkaza
Azerbaijan and China signed a memorandum on the creation of a group on investment cooperation. The protocol of the 10th meeting was also concluded.
A memorandum was signed following the 10th meeting of the Azerbaijani-Chinese intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation.
The parties signed a document of mutual understanding on the creation of a working group on investment cooperation between the countries.
The decision to create the group was made following the discussions. This structure will become a key platform for investment issues.