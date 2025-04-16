Baku, Beijing to engage in investment cooperation

16 Apr. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Andrey Murin/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijan and China signed a memorandum on the creation of a group on investment cooperation. The protocol of the 10th meeting was also concluded.

A memorandum was signed following the 10th meeting of the Azerbaijani-Chinese intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation.

The parties signed a document of mutual understanding on the creation of a working group on investment cooperation between the countries.

The decision to create the group was made following the discussions. This structure will become a key platform for investment issues.