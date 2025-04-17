Saudi Arabian Defense Minister arrives in Iran for the first time

17 Apr. 19:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Saudi Arabian Defense Minister, Khalid bin Salman, has arrived in Tehran. He will hold talks with Iranian officials.

According to Al Arabiya TV channel, the minister's visit before the second round of talks between Iran and the USA will strengthen the improving relations between the two countries.

It is reported that the prince will meet with Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, as well as other high-ranking officials of Iran.

It should be noted that the defense minister's trip is the first visit of a high-ranking official from Saudi Arabia to the Islamic Republic since 1997.