Putin meets with Iranian Foreign Minister

17 Apr. 22:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with the Iranian Foreign Minister in the Kremlin today. The corresponding information was confirmed by the press secretary of the Russian President.

"Today, Putin received Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who is visiting Moscow, in the Kremlin",

Dmitry Peskov said.

The meeting was also attended by the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic to Moscow Kazem Jalali.

Let us remind you that the Iranian Foreign Minister arrived in the Russian capital on Thursday. Tomorrow, he is scheduled to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The ministers are expected to discuss the development of bilateral relations, interaction in the international arena, and cooperation in the region.

It was previously reported that during the trip, Araghchi will convey to Putin a message from the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which covers events both in the Middle East and in the world, as well as issues of relations between Tehran and Moscow.