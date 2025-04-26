Iran and U.S. holding nuclear deal talks in Oman

26 Apr. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The third round of Iran-U.S. talks over Tehran’s nuclear program has begun in Muscat, Oman, Iran state TV reported.

The talks are being led by Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Aragchi and the U.S.Special Envoy to Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff.

The Iranian delegation also includes deputy foreign ministers Kazem Gharibabadi and Majid Takht-Ravanchi. The U.S. State Department's head of policy planning Michael Anton will lead Washington's expert-level delegation.

In this round of talks, experts from both sides are expected to discuss technical issues, with a particular focus on the lifting of sanctions imposed on Iran and the future of its nuclear program.

The technical talks will come first, followed by the high-level negotiations.

The second round of negotiations between Iran and the U.S. was held on April 19 under the chairmanship of Araghchi and Witkoff. The second round of talks between Iran and the U.S. was conducted indirectly with the mediation of the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi.

The first indirect talks between Iran and the U.S. regarding Iran's nuclear program took place on April 12 in Muscat, the capital of Oman.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump said Washington is conducting talks at the highest levels with Iran on Tehran’s nuclear program.

"The Iran deal is coming along very well. We're dealing at the highest levels of Iran, and I think they want to make a deal, and we want to make a deal. There are some people that want to make a different kind of a deal, a much nastier deal, and I don't want that to happen to Iran, if we can avoid it," Trump said.

According to him, Iran situation is coming out very well.