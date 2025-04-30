Khachatryan, Maragos discuss Armenia-EU partnership

30 Apr. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Press Service of the President of Armenia

During the meeting, Armenian President Khachatryan and the Head of the EU Delegation to the Republic Vassilis Maragos discussed partnership and a number of sectoral initiatives. Earlier, Yerevan legislatively regularized its intention to join the European Union.

Vassilis Maragos reaffirmed the commitment to strengthening and expanding the partnership between the EU and Armenia and spoke about the positive shifts in the process of visa liberalization. He noted the importance of consistent bilateral work in this direction.

In addition, Khachatryan and Maragos discussed a number of sectoral programs and initiatives. The parties raised the topic of potential cooperation in various areas: from energy to education, as well as the possibility of its implementation within the framework of the new EU-Armenia Partnership Agenda.