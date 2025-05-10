India, Pakistan agree to ceasefire

10 May. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: unsplash.com

New Delhi and Islamabad have agreed to a ceasefire. The fighting will stop immediately.

India and Pakistan have agreed to a ceasefire. The agreement will come into effect immediately, First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan Ishaq Dar informed.

"Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect. Pakistan has always sought peace and security in the region without compromising its sovereignty and territorial integrity,”

– Ishaq Dar said.

The head of the Pakistani Foreign Ministry earlier said that the Islamic Republic is ready to consider negotiations if India stops the attacks.

Earlier, the agreement between India and Pakistan was announced by US President Donald Trump. According to the US leader, this happened after a "long night of negotiations" with Washington acting as a mediator.