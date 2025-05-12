AZAL resuming flights to Pakistan and India

12 May. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Flights from Azerbaijan to Pakistan and India are being resumed, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) said.

"As the restrictions imposed in the airspace of Pakistan and India have been lifted, AZAL flights to the said countries are being gradually resumed," AZAL said.

The airline's press service said that AZAL's flight to Lahore, Pakistan, scheduled for today, will be operated according to the schedule.

It was noted that for further details, passengers can contact the airline via the e-mail address callcenter@azal.az.