Ilham Aliyev receives Turkish Minister of National Defense

13 May. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Turkish Minister of National Defense Yaşar Güler today, the Azerbaijani president's press service reported.

The Azerbaijani head of state congratulated Türkiye on the dissolution of the PKK (the group banned in Turkey). Describing the dissolution of the PKK as a historic event, Ilham Aliyev emphasized that it also brings joy to Baku.

The Azerbaijani leader underlined that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s political will played the most decisive role in achieving this outcome.

He also stressed that the strength of the Turkish state, the professional operations of the country's armed forces against terrorists, and the unity of Turkish society were crucial factors in compelling the PKK to take this step.

President Aliyev noted that this development is important not only for Türkiye but also for the peoples of the region as a whole, enabling them to live in an atmosphere of peace and security.

Expressing his gratitude for the congratulations, Yaşar Güler conveyed the greetings of Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to the Azerbaijani leader.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked him for the greetings and asked Yaşar Güler to convey his own regards to the Turkish President.

Recalling past events, Güler noted that Armenian terrorists in the region had been given a historic lesson thanks to the strong will of the President of Azerbaijan.

According to him, Türkiye had concluded its 41-year struggle against terrorism with victory and expressed confidence that this achievement would contribute to lasting peace in Türkiye.

During the meeting, the sides highlighted the effective cooperation between the armed forces of Azerbaijan and Türkiye, stressing the successful conduct of joint military exercises.

They expressed confidence that the brotherly and allied relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye would continue to develop successfully in all areas, including the military sphere.