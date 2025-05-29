Kremlin not yet received Ukraine's consent for June 2 talks

29 May. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia has not yet received Kiev's consent to hold a new round of talks in Istanbul on June 2, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"We proposed to meet in Istanbul for a second round of talks on Monday, June 2. As far as I know, no response has been received yet," Dmitry Peskov said.

Asked what Russia could do if Ukraine disrupts negotiations in Istanbul on June 2, the spokesman replied that he viewed "such a question as unsuitable now."

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced that Moscow was ready for the second round of negotiations with Kiev, which is scheduled to take place in Istanbul on June 2.