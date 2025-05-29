US Ambassador's Residence opens in Damascus

29 May. 20:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The opening of the US Ambassador's Residence took place in the capital of Syria, Damascus. It has resumed work for the first time since the US embassy's closure in 2012.

The Syrian news agency SANA reported that the US Ambassador to Türkiye Thomas Barrack, who also serves as the US Special Representative to Syria, and Syria's Foreign Minister Assad al-Shaibani took part in the ceremony.

It should be noted that the US Embassy in Damascus has not yet resumed its work in full. Nevertherless, the opening of the residence indicates a warming in US-Syrian relations.

Let us recall that during his Middle East tour, US President Donald Trump met with Syrian interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Saudi Arabia. After that, the White House announced a partial lifting of sanctions against Syria, affecting banks, shipping companies and airlines in Syria.