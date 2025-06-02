Medinsky: Russia receives draft Ukraine's memorandum on peace

2 Jun. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Head of the Russian delegation at the talks in Istanbul Vladimir Medinsky said that Russia had received a version of the memorandum on a peaceful settlement of the conflict from Ukraine.

According to him, the memorandum had been handed over in Ukrainian and English, RT reported.

"The Russian delegation previously received a version of the memorandum concerning a peaceful resolution from Ukraine. No problem, we handled it. Our delegation includes people who know a variety of languages," Medinsky said.

He added that key points had already appeared in Western media.

Medinskiy also said Russia would announce its stance on the Ukraine issue on Monday.