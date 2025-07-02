Europe increases purchases of Russian LNG

2 Jul. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to the European Union rose by 1.7% in the first half of the year compared to the same period in 2024, exceeding 11 bln cubic meters, according to data from the European analytical center Bruegel.

In June alone, Europe increased its purchases of Russian LNG by more than 27%.

EU imports of Russian LNG in January through June totaled approximately 11.4 bln cubic meters, compared to 11.23 bln cubic meters in the same period of the previous year.

Russia became the fourth-largest supplier of gas to the EU in the first half of the year. Total Russian gas deliveries to the EU during this period amounted to roughly 19.3 bln cubic meters. This volume was lower than that of Norway (47.95 bln cubic meters), the U.S. (40.5 bln cubic meters), and Algeria (19.9 bln cubic meters).