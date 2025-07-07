Russia and Armenia compare notes on upcoming contacts

7 Jul. 22:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin held a meeting with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Armenia to Russia Gurgen Arsenyan, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

"During the talks, the ambassador was informed of Russia's position regarding the need to maintain a constructive information background in Armenia around Russia and bilateral relations. In this context, Russia reaffirmed its proposal to hold another round of consultations between the relevant departments of Russia and Armenia",

the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

The diplomats also discussed issues on the bilateral and regional agenda and compared notes on the schedule of upcoming Russian-Armenian contacts, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.