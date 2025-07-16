Houthis send drones to attack two facilities in Israel

16 Jul. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Forces of Yemen’s rebel Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement attacked an Israeli military facility in the Negev desert and the southern port of Eliat with drones, the movement’s military spokesman Yahya Saree said.

"We carried out a well-coordinated operation with the use of three drones. Two of them attacked an important military target of the Zionist enemy in the Negev area, the third one attacked the port of Umm al-Rashrash in Palestine," Yahya Saree said.

In summer, the Houthis renewed their attempts to target sites in Israel itself, including Ben Gurion Airport.