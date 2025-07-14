Date for Iran's talks with EU-3 announced

Representatives of Tehran and three European countries - the UK, France and Germany - will hold talks on Iran's nuclear program tomorrow morning, the Iranian Tasnim agency writes.

According to Tasnim, the meeting will start at 09:30 Moscow time in the Islamic Republic's consulate in Istanbul.

On July 21, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei confirmed a new round of negotiations between Tehran, Berlin, London, and Paris would take place. The diplomat noted that deputy foreign ministers from all participating countries would attend, with Iran being represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi and Kazem Gharibabadi.