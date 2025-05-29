Kazakhstan supports UN reform efforts

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who is visiting Almaty, Akorda's press service reported.

The Kazakh leader noted that the opening of the first Sustainable Development Goals Centre in Central Asia is an important step for the entire region. He thanked the Secretary-General and his team for their continued support of this initiative and praised the launch of the UN80 project.

"Kazakhstan, fully supports the UN reform and shares its priorities, remaining true to the principles of multilateralism, diplomacy and international cooperation," Tokayev said.

In turn, Antonio Guterres thanked for the warm welcome and noted Kazakhstan's significant contribution to strengthening global dialogue and promoting sustainable development goals.