Istanbul police caught a man who started a fire in the Hagia Sophia Mosque, local TV channel Ekol TV reports.

The individual, identified as Mesut Güçlü, reportedly ignited papers at a mosque table after completing prayers.

A woman standing nearby saw the fire in time, after which she alerted the imam, who lifted the carpet and was able to extinguish the fire.

Authorities confirmed the suspect had previously received psychiatric care at Bakirkoy Medical Center. Now, the man remains in custody.