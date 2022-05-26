Starlink to be launched in Uzbekistan next year

Uzbekistan will see the launch of Starlink satellite internet in 2026.

Earlier, SpaceX announced its plans to implement large-scale projects in Uzbekistan, but the launch timeline has been postponed several times. Initially, the service was expected to start in 2023, then delayed to 2025, Podrobno.uz reported.

By 2026, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Tajikistan are anticipated to join the list of countries with access to Starlink’s satellite internet service.

Starlink, developed by SpaceX, is a global satellite internet network designed to provide high-speed, low-latency connectivity to areas with limited or no traditional internet infrastructure. The service has already expanded across multiple countries, offering a reliable alternative for remote and underserved regions.