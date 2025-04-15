Secretary of the Georgian Dream party Kakha Kaladze said that Western nations proposed to the Georgian authorities that they supply weapons if Georgia agreed to open a "second front" against Russia.

"The office of the Prime Minister of Georgia received direct threats, blackmail, and insults - all aimed at coercing the country into opening a 'second front.' They assured us they would provide everything, including military equipment and assistance," Kaladze said.

He indicated that the Georgian authorities are prepared to disclose details of these negotiations if necessary to substantiate their claims.