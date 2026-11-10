Another tanker involved in incident in Strait of Hormuz

A tanker was involved in an incident in the Strait of Hormuz, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) center said late Tuesday, citing military authorities.

The status of the crew, extent of any damage and possible environmental impact remained unknown, according to a warning posted by the maritime agency.

The warning did not identify the tanker or specify the nature of the incident or when it occurred.

Yesterday, the IRGC said that the third tanker struck a sea mine on Tuesday while attempting to navigate an unauthorized route in the Strait of Hormuz.

"A third tanker that violated the rules by taking a route not authorized [by Iran] through the Strait of Hormuz struck a sea mine this afternoon," the IRGC Navy said.

The tanker is on fire in the eastern part of the strait, with smoke billowing over the waterway, according to the IRGC. The Iranian military said that, after U.S. radar systems and coastal navigation equipment in the southern part of the strait were destroyed, tankers are increasingly attempting to use unauthorized routes, putting themselves at greater risk of striking mines.